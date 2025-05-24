MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires New Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 2,328.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,991,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Astera Labs by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,712,072.50. The trade was a 19.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 852,640 shares of company stock valued at $69,893,694.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

