MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,833 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

