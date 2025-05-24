MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

UNF stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.87. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $243.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.15.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

UniFirst announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

