MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 6,794 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MeridianLink by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.97. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $81.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

