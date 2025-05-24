MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 876 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Victory Capital by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after buying an additional 458,534 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $17,755,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

