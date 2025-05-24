MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000.

In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $498,414.30. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $799,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,265.83. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPT stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

