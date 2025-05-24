MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 280,535 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

