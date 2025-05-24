MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seadrill by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,699 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth $39,903,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth $3,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seadrill by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth $7,786,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SDRL opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.69 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDRL. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $28.00 target price on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

