MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 212.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CorVel by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $110.36 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.10.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

