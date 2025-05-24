MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.4%

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.