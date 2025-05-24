MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,626,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

