MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

