MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,146,000 after buying an additional 240,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,072,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,395,000 after buying an additional 85,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 98,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 459,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,463,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $248,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,245.12. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

