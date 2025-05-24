MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $191,873.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,602.35. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $106,761.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,081.47. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,208 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

