MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

NYSE APAM opened at $40.40 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,002.96. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

