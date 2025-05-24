MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in StoneX Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.7%

SNEX stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on StoneX Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,447 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $356,071.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,440,869.77. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $309,477.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,019,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,351,240.19. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,082 shares of company stock worth $11,021,613. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.