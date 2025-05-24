MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $1,044,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,786.25. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,080,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,932.49. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,464 shares of company stock worth $6,095,727. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:PFSI opened at $94.87 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.43.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

