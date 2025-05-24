MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HGV opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

