MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

