MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,763 shares of company stock valued at $824,095 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

