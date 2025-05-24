MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $480.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.59 and a 200-day moving average of $456.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

