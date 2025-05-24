MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of CVB Financial worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Barclays PLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,869 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in CVB Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens cut their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

