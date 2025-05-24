MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $86.10 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $514,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,538.80. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,559.82. This represents a 542.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

