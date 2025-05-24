MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117,717 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,748,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,263 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,378,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

