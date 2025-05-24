MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.39. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.