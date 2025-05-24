MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Neogen worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy M. Rocklin purchased 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,072.13. The trade was a 52.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,474 shares in the company, valued at $177,252.02. The trade was a 36.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,500 shares of company stock worth $431,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.83. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on NEOG

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.