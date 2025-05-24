MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Sylvamo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sylvamo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $54.19 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

