MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,034,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,884,000 after buying an additional 421,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,909,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 171,918 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.90 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

