MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 357.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Innospec by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $40,420.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,193.11. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,736.06. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IOSP

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $85.58 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.