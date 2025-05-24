MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 32.88% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMAT opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2,230.79 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

