MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,709 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

