MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,063 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Tidewater worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2,018.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares in the company, valued at $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.1%

TDW stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

