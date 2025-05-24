MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,238 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $944,760.18. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

