MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,953 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

