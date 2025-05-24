MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 336 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,434,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. This trade represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,826 shares of company stock worth $3,945,093. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of STRA opened at $87.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

