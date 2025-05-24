MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 392 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

NYSE:FRT opened at $92.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

