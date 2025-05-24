MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 4,338 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Burford Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Burford Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Burford Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

