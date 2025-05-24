MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 502 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 201.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,647 shares of company stock valued at $193,623. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.91. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $116.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

