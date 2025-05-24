MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 703 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valaris by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL opened at $36.27 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

