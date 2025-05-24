MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 795 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Insperity by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Insperity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Insperity by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Insperity by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,927,518.14. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

