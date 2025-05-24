MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 95,382.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,505,000 after buying an additional 623,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $43,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $21,451,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,582,000 after buying an additional 236,179 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $12,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Griffon

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.