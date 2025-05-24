MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $35.58 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

