MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.49.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $103.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

