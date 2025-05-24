MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

AGI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

