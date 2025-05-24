MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 5,412 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,821,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,823 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,732,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 375,903 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 790,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $221,575.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 656,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,860.45. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 26,435 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $304,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,205,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,859,018. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147,062 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,137. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

