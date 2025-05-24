MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 89,561 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,561 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

