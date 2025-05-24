MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 9,604 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $36.31 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. IAC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

