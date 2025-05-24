MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Takes $1.47 Million Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $99,040,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,437,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

BWIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

