MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,453 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,560,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,210.88. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,098 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

