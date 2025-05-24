Mizuho Reiterates “$280.00” Price Target for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $280.00 target price by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:LOW opened at $221.08 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.